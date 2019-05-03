|
HORNSTEIN, Maxine Watson 89, of Medway, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born April 16, 1930 in Muses Mills, KY, the daughter of the late Dallas and Osa Dunaway. Maxine was a loving mother, grandmother and wonderful caregiver to all. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Kenyon Watson; husband Jack Hornstein; daughter Judith Brinkman; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her children Lowell (Cindi) Watson, Susan (Dennis) Leach and John (Georganne Clough) Watson; grandchildren Marnie, Kim, Kolby, Amanda, Jessica, Anthony and Andrew; 9 great-grandchildren; special friend Paul Williams; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 PM in TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. The funeral service to honor Maxine will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 3, 2019