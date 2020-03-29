|
|
HOWARD, Maxine Age 94, passed away at on Friday, March 27, 2020. Maxine was born in Preble County, Ohio on January 11, 1926 to Roy Webb and Nona (Elkins) Webb. She was a Director for Adult Services at the Middletown Workshop of the Butler County Board of MRDD for 12 years retiring in 1985. Maxine also worked at the United Cerebral Palsy for 15 years as well. She was also a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Maxine is survived by her children, Dr. Don (Margo) Howard, Launa (Will) Beamon, and Rebecca (Ann Fuehrer) Howard; 3 grandchildren, John Wesley McKinzie, Kailian Fuehrer, and Robert Howard. Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Howard, her companion James Smith; and four brothers; Ralph, Kenneth, Donald, and Lloyd Howard; and two sisters, Mildred Boger and Vera Clay. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2020