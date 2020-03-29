Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine HOWARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Maxine Age 94, passed away at on Friday, March 27, 2020. Maxine was born in Preble County, Ohio on January 11, 1926 to Roy Webb and Nona (Elkins) Webb. She was a Director for Adult Services at the Middletown Workshop of the Butler County Board of MRDD for 12 years retiring in 1985. Maxine also worked at the United Cerebral Palsy for 15 years as well. She was also a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Maxine is survived by her children, Dr. Don (Margo) Howard, Launa (Will) Beamon, and Rebecca (Ann Fuehrer) Howard; 3 grandchildren, John Wesley McKinzie, Kailian Fuehrer, and Robert Howard. Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Howard, her companion James Smith; and four brothers; Ralph, Kenneth, Donald, and Lloyd Howard; and two sisters, Mildred Boger and Vera Clay. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -