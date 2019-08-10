Home

Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH 45318
(937) 473-2271
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Painter Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
2996 Schnorf-Jones Rd
Arcanum, OH
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Painter Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
2996 Schnorf-Jones Rd
Arcanum, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Painter Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church
2996 Schnorf-Jones Rd.
Arcanum, OH
Maxine JAMISON


1937 - 2019
Maxine JAMISON Obituary
JAMISON (Bowman), Maxine E. 81, of Painter Creek, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her daughter's residence. She was born September 29, 1937, in Pleasant Hill, to the late Jacob and Mary (Grove) Bowman. Maxine married Donald E. Jamison; he preceded her in death on January 10, 2015. She is survived by five children and their spouses, Donnie (Tammy) Jamison of Arcanum, Ron (Doneta) Jamison of Callaway, Va., John (Susan) Jamison of Arcanum, Connie (Floyd) Bilbrey of Arcanum, Bonnie (Chad) Kuns of Bringhurst, Ind.; 23 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; a brother, Norman (Gladys) Bowman of Bradford; and in-laws Richard Hirt and Karen (Ronnie) Garber. She was preceded in death by siblings Glen (Gladys) Bowman, Velma Gish Yost (David, Lowell) and Anna May Hirt; and in-laws Virgil (Norma) Jamison and Verlin (Joyce) Jamison. Maxine was a homemaker and member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Painter Creek District. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, at the Painter Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 2996 Schnorf-Jones Rd., Arcanum, with interment to follow in Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg. Visitation will be 2-5 & 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements are in care of Moore Home, Covington.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019
