KETCHEM, Maxine JoAnn Age 85, of Middletown, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born June 23, 1934 in Harlan, KY to Vernon and Martha (Grant) Manning. She worked in the dietary dept. for Middletown Hospital for 27 years. Maxine was a member of Lifeway Christian Church. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Gwen) Ketchem, David (Shari) Ketchem all of Middletown; daughters, Antoinette (Jim) Davis, Amy (Michael) Russell, Beth (Brad) Mullins, Daughter-in-law Cheryl Ketchem all of Middletown; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchilden, and a brother Vernon (Judy) Manning. In addition to her parents preceded in death by her husband Steve Cordell Ketchem; sons, Timothy Grant Ketchem and Charles Edward Ketchem; a brother, Argen Manning. Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Duane Mecklem and Pastor Aaron Levering officiating. Interment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 6, 2019