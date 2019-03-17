|
|
JOHNSON, Maxine Age 91 of Franklin, passed away March 11, 2019 at her home. She was born August 14, 1927 in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of William and Ida (McClain) Day. Maxine worked for Diamond National. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman B. Johnson, Jr.; her parents; sisters, Imogene Conley and Emma Lou Day; and a brother, James Day. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Brenda Vick of Middletown; son, William R. Johnson of Columbus, Ohio; grandsons, Gary Kubilus and Scott Chaney both of Middletown; great granddaughters, Ashley Kubilus and Leah Ambrose; great great grandchildren, Joseph and Rosie; and her sister, Deloris Martin. Funeral services will be 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30m until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Entombment will be at the Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Hospice. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2019