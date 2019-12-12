Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Presbyterian Church
Huber Heights, OH
KAWANISHI, Maxine M. Age 75, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Maxine was a teacher for Huber Heights City Schools, a member of Faith Presbyterian Church & the Japanese American Citizenship League. She loved singing and performed in many choirs including Faith church and the Kettering Community Choir. Maxine was a DDN Ten Top Woman and enshrined in the Huber Heights Performing Arts Hall of Fame. Maxine is survived by her husband, George H.; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin & Lisa of TX, Kenny & Audre y of Beavercreek, Brian of Englewood; grandsons, Kyson and Austin. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 5555 Chambersburg Road with Reverend Julia Williamson officiating. Donations in honor of Maxine may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
