Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Maxine Leathley Obituary
LEATHLEY, Maxine O. 90, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away April 1, 2020. She was born July 20, 1929 in Osborn, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cecil L. and Alice Marie (Hess) Karns. She is survived by a daughter, Cherryl (Roy) Huffenberger, son, Jim (Sharon) Leathley, four grandchildren, Amy (Gary) Goldblatt of Fairborn, OH, Brian (Jill) Leathley of Springfield, OH, Anita (Jim) Daneker of Spring Hill, TN, Kyle (Tonya) Leathley of New Carlisle, OH, thirteen great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, A. Elwood Leathley, two brothers Kenneth and Roger. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial in New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olive Branch School Preservation Society, 9760 W. National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344 or Crossroads Hospice Dayton, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45458. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
