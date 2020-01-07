|
OLIVER (Rehme), Maxine Mae Age 90, of Springfield passed away Thursday January 2, 2020 at Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born on April 6, 1929 near Waterloo, Ohio in Lawrence County the daughter of Henry and Anna Rehme. Maxine graduated from Washington Twp. High School at Blackfork, Ohio in 1945 and then enrolled at Rio Grande College, Rio Grande, Ohio where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in 1949. Prior to graduating she married her late husband John N. Oliver (Newt) in 1948 where they began a life together at Rio Grande. Maxine and Newt moved away from Rio Grande in 1949 relocating to Upper Sandusky, Ohio and then Wellsville, Ohio where they both taught school with Newt also coaching basketball. In 1952 they returned to the Rio Grande community where Newt accepted the position of Head Basketball Coach at Rio Grande College. Maxine continued in the teaching profession at Savageville School in Jackson County. Several years later Maxine and Newt moved to Springfield, Ohio where Maxine continued to teach school taking a position with the Springfield City Schools at Lagonda Elementary School and then Simon Kenton Elementary School. She retired in 1987 after a total of 37 years as a beloved educator. Maxine had been a member of the American Business Womens Association (ABWA) Springfield Charter Chapter since 1972. She was also a past member of the Clark County Retired Teachers Association. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Grizzle, Virginia Miller, Laura Rehme, and grandson John N. Oliver, III. She is survived by a brother, John Rehme (Margaret) South Webster, Ohio, son, (Newt) John N. Oliver, Jr. (Mary) Springfield, Ohio, granddaughter, Kristen Ewing (Drew) Liberty, Indiana, and their children Henry, Charlie, and Lucy, numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to her nephew, Mark Miller, Springfield, Ohio, and a dear friend, Linda Moore, Mascot, Tennessee, for their compassionate care and support given in her later days. Visitation for family and friends will be held at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505 on Thursday January 9th, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with funeral services immediately following. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Ayers will be presiding. A special thanks from the family goes out to the staff at Wooded Glen Health Campus for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Maxine during her stay there. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020