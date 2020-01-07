Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ferncliff Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine OLIVER


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine OLIVER Obituary
OLIVER (Rehme), Maxine Mae Age 90, of Springfield passed away Thursday January 2, 2020 at Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born on April 6, 1929 near Waterloo, Ohio in Lawrence County the daughter of Henry and Anna Rehme. Maxine graduated from Washington Twp. High School at Blackfork, Ohio in 1945 and then enrolled at Rio Grande College, Rio Grande, Ohio where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in 1949. Prior to graduating she married her late husband John N. Oliver (Newt) in 1948 where they began a life together at Rio Grande. Maxine and Newt moved away from Rio Grande in 1949 relocating to Upper Sandusky, Ohio and then Wellsville, Ohio where they both taught school with Newt also coaching basketball. In 1952 they returned to the Rio Grande community where Newt accepted the position of Head Basketball Coach at Rio Grande College. Maxine continued in the teaching profession at Savageville School in Jackson County. Several years later Maxine and Newt moved to Springfield, Ohio where Maxine continued to teach school taking a position with the Springfield City Schools at Lagonda Elementary School and then Simon Kenton Elementary School. She retired in 1987 after a total of 37 years as a beloved educator. Maxine had been a member of the American Business Womens Association (ABWA) Springfield Charter Chapter since 1972. She was also a past member of the Clark County Retired Teachers Association. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Grizzle, Virginia Miller, Laura Rehme, and grandson John N. Oliver, III. She is survived by a brother, John Rehme (Margaret) South Webster, Ohio, son, (Newt) John N. Oliver, Jr. (Mary) Springfield, Ohio, granddaughter, Kristen Ewing (Drew) Liberty, Indiana, and their children Henry, Charlie, and Lucy, numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to her nephew, Mark Miller, Springfield, Ohio, and a dear friend, Linda Moore, Mascot, Tennessee, for their compassionate care and support given in her later days. Visitation for family and friends will be held at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505 on Thursday January 9th, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with funeral services immediately following. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Ayers will be presiding. A special thanks from the family goes out to the staff at Wooded Glen Health Campus for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Maxine during her stay there. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -