Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
SCHILDKNECHT, Maxine M. Goodall 87, of Troy, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born February 13, 1932, in New Carlisle, OH, the daughter of the late Maxwell and Ina Scarff. Maxine graduated from Olive Branch High School in 1950 then went on to earn her Dental Hygienist Certificate and a B.S. in Education from The Ohio State University in 1954. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and Wesley United Methodist Church, Marco Island,FL. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Goodall; husband Ret. Col. Richard Schildknecht; sisters Nancy Jo Baker, Mary Martin and Jane McKinney; and step-daughter Andrea Schildknecht. Maxine is survived by her sons Joseph (Candace) Goodall, Jeffrey (Lisa) Goodall and James Goodall; step-daughter Pamela (Don) Boothe; sister Phyllis Milliken; grandchildren Elizabeth, Maxwell, Bennett, Jackson, Alec (Theresa) and Brooke Goodall; step-grandson Daniel Ray; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial reception for Maxine will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12:30-2:00 PM in Story Point Senior Living, 1840 Towne Park Dr., Troy, OH, 45373. Arrangements have been entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
