STEVENS, Maxine Rose 86, of Springfield, passed away on September 22, 2019 at Life Care Hospital of Dayton. She was born on August 31, 1933 in Springfield, daughter of the late Harry and Elise (Benfold) Bowers. Maxine is survived by her two daughters, Rosa (Thomas) Wilson and Marcella Stevens; two sisters and one brother; four grandchildren, Jody (Jon) Carney, Shane (Brenda) Wilson, Jason (Bridget) Wilson and Anthony (Candace) Stevens and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Isaac Lee Stevens in 1999. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from Noon to 1pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Maxine's life will begin at 1:00pm with Rev. Orbie Estep officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 26, 2019