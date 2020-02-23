|
TEMPLIN, Maxine L. Age 88, of Miami Twp., passed away Friday February 21, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Maxine was born in Corbin, KY to the late Walker and Grace (Oaks) Hays. She was also preceded in death by her son Miles Templin in 1964 and her husband Robert E. Templin in 2000. She is survived by 3 sons; Robert L. Templin, Timothy L. and wife Sandra Templin and Brian E. Templin. Visitation will be Monday February 24, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.. Services will be at 7 p.m. with Pastor Joel Voss officiating at the SANNER FUNERAL HOME, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Cremation will follow.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020