Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAXINE TEMPLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAXINE TEMPLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAXINE TEMPLIN Obituary
TEMPLIN, Maxine L. Age 88, of Miami Twp., passed away Friday February 21, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Maxine was born in Corbin, KY to the late Walker and Grace (Oaks) Hays. She was also preceded in death by her son Miles Templin in 1964 and her husband Robert E. Templin in 2000. She is survived by 3 sons; Robert L. Templin, Timothy L. and wife Sandra Templin and Brian E. Templin. Visitation will be Monday February 24, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.. Services will be at 7 p.m. with Pastor Joel Voss officiating at the SANNER FUNERAL HOME, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Cremation will follow.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAXINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -