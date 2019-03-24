|
GRAHAM, May Louise Age 92 of Trotwood, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Friendship Village. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 11, 1926 the daughter of Webster LeRoy & Alma (Kipp) Campbell. She is survived by her daughters Tina Neal of New Lebanon and Jeanna Bauer of Nashville, Tennessee; 6 grandchildren Anthony Moore, David Moore, Lindsay Neal, Sydney Bauer, Madison Bauer and Anita Hogan Kettlehake; 10 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; 4 brothers and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gilbert Graham in 1988, daughter Sharon Myer, and 17 brothers and sisters. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 11:00 am 12:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019