|
|
WATKINS (Newland), Rosetta Mae 77 of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on 4/15/2020. She was born 9/18/1942 in Greenup, Kentucky, the daughter of the Late Charles and Brookie (Hall) Newland. Rosetta is survived by her daughters Judith Ann (Cary) Stillwell, Diana Lynn Watkins (Jeff Dyer), Pamela Sue (Pete) Dyer, Holly Rene (Scott) Holland and Linda Michelle (Nathan) Robinson, Special Grandson Jon Allen Watkins, 17 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great Great Grandchildren, Sister Lenora Newland and Brother Jimmy Newland, Aunt Madeline VanHoose, Sister in law Barbara Newland and nephew Brian Newland, Lifelong Friend Star Walborn and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Along with her parents Rosetta was preceded in death by her Brother Kenneth Newland and grandson Brandon Lee Holland. Rosetta was an avid reader and loved her family. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Kindred Hospice and Dr Win for the many years of compassionate care he provided. Flowers may be sent to Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020