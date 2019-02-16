YAWORSKI, Mayfred J. "Matt" Age 93, of Rome, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. He was born August 15, 1925, in Rome, the son of the late Alexander and Josephine Podolec Yaworski, and graduated from Rome Free Academy. Matt was united in marriage to the former Gertrude "Trudy" Akins, on August 23, 1952; she died January 4, 1988. He worked as a computer systems analyst for the U.S. Government, retiring after many years of service. He was a WW II veteran, serving as an ARMY scout in Europe. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rome. Matt was a kind, gentle, caring man who was a friend to everyone. He was a loving husband, a wonderful and beloved father and an uncle to all. He enjoyed his life to the fullest. He loved God and his country and served both well. He was an avid golfer and bowler belonging to several leagues in both sports throughout his life in the Beavercreek, Ohio area and in Rome. Matt is survived by his loving daughter, Karen Yaworski of Rome; two sisters and a brother in law, Stella Charny of Rochester, and Helen and Stanley Chilkotowsky of Rome, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Rome. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the First United Methodist Church of Rome, on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Rome. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street. Please offer online tributes at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary