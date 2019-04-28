Mayme L. Jackson Happy 99th Birthday Mom! 4/30/1920 - 9/10/2018 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! In a few days, you would have been 99 years old, but several months ago, God took you to be with him. Since then, we have smelled the scent of your favorite lotion on everything from your clothes to your boxed all-occasion cards. We know you are "at peace" now, because you told us you would be, and for us not to cry but be happy for you. It's easier said than done mom. We are happy that you're celebrating with God, Dad, and others that loved you as much as we. We will remember many things you've taught us from childhood to adulthood. There have been moments when we remember some comical things you've done or said that makes us smile, or even laugh out loud. There will probably be many more times like these in the future because we love you and we will keep you alive in out hearts and memories forever. Love, Ronnie and all your family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary