STARGELL, Mazani Eunique Curtasia Shadiamond Of Dayton, was born August 13, 1997 and departed this life May 1, 2020. She was a graduate of Meadowdale High School, Class of 2015. She was employed at Fuyao Glass of America. She enjoyed working, cooking, cleaning, playing pool and most of all family. Preceded in death: Money Stargell (brother); Diane Alexander (maternal grandmother); Gregory Hodges (maternal grandfather) and Danny Cox (uncle); Survivors include: John Stargell (paternal grandfather); Iann Stargell (paternal grandmother); Jennifer Stargell (Darryl Boger) (mother); Curtis Stargell Sr. (father); Brothers: Curtis Stargell Jr., Darion Stargell, Travon Stargell, Jamal Stargell, Duane Harris, Kelly Turner and D'Angelo Yates; Sisters: Montonay Stargell, Alexis Washington, Tamara Wallace, Monesha Parker, Shamaree Parker, Mo'ney Stargell, ShaLamar Evans, Brittany Cooley and Danielle Boger; Godchild: Jaliyah; Aunts: Jackie Gaston (Lamar), Gwen Arnold (Tyrone), Candassa Marks (Marvin), Tonya Robinson, Shontae Miliner, Twanita Davidson, Deana Avery, Stacey Cooley and Francis Hodges; Uncles: Jerry Cox, David (Anna) Coleman, Garrett (Wanda) Hodges and Tyler Hodges; Godparents: Kelly and Dawn Turner; Best friends: Tariaus Dillard and Ryan Clemons; Close friends: Ranesha Jones, Monasia Allen, Ronisha Walker, Alex Gilmore and Domenique Allen; Special cousins: William McIntire (Rayshawn) and Donna Avery; Daaron Campbell (Boyfriend), and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, May 16, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Minister Christopher McClure, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020