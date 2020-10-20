McCOY, Prisilla Anne "Prissy"



78, of Jackson, OH, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2020. She was born at Good Samaritan Hospital on Jan. 14, 1942. Visitation Oct. 21, 12-2PM with Funeral Services to follow at Lewis-Gillum Funeral Home, 28 Harding Ave., Jackson, OH 45640 with the Rev. Knox Bullock officiating and interment at Hamilton/McCoy Cemetery, 5 Earl Davis Road, Oak Hill, OH. Donations to Hospice of Ohio in Priscilla's name would be greatly appreciated because of the excellence in the care



given her during her final days.



