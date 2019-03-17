|
MCKEE, Meghan O Age 36, of Riverside, OH, passed away March 9, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter, Hayven, parents Michael and Treva McKee, sister Kelley McKee (Joe), Katey (Jason) Ford, and numerous family members and friends. Meghan had the gift of humor and laughter. She could bring a room to tears. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Celebration of Life will be held at: North Dayton Anglers Club, 1924 Valley Street, Dayton OH 45404; on March 30th from 4pm-10pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019