CLARK (Burton), Melanie Jo 67, of Springfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1952, the eldest daughter of Harlen and Marlene Burton. Melanie attended Elmwood Elementary, Schaefer Middle School, and graduated valedictorian from South High School in 1970. Four years later, she received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Wittenberg University. In 2012, she returned to earn her Master's degree. Melanie gave her life to Jesus when she was eight years old and maintained a relationship with Him here on Earth until He took her home. She was a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, and a choir director. She was also a dedicated Language Arts teacher at Ridgewood School. During the summer of 1974, she was wooed by Charles Christopher Clark, and on June 18, 1977, Charles and Melanie were joined in holy matrimony. To this union were born Melissa Jeanette (James) Sallee, Melinda Joy, Megan Julianne, Christopher Charles, Chad Christian, and Charlton Craig. Melanie was hospitable. She loved celebrations and big gatherings--always desiring to spend time with family and friends. Melanie touched many lives as a wife, mother, grand-mother, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, singer, friend and mentor. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Charles Clark; her parents, Harlen and Marlene Burton; and two sisters, Jill and Bethanie. She is survived by her children; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kristen, Kendra, Kyle, Kelsey, Kaleb, and Kaeden; and her siblings, Harlen Eric (Carrie) Burton, Pamela Jones, Paula (Terry) Miller, Jonathan (Sylvia) Burton, Celeste (Kelvin) Gaskins, Thomas Burton, Rhoda Linton, David (Debbie) Burton, Joel (Marlena) Burton, Angela (Zac Jr.) Coaston, Charles Burton, and Peter (Della) Burton, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, mentees, students, friends, and her church family. The Clark children recognize that these are unprecedented times in which gatherings are restricted. Therefore, a memorial photo slideshow will be cast via livestream on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020. Immediately following, there will be a virtual viewing of the body. The funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Please share your memories of Melanie on littletonandrue.com or the Facebook page for Melanie Jo Burton-Clark. The family plans to have a more traditional memorial service, one in which all can celebrate Melanie's life together in person, at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 1, 2020