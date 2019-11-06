|
WALTER (Scott), Melanie Off Washington Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, at age 74, surrounded by her loving family. After graduating from Julienne High School, Melanie took a position as a buyer at The Metropolitan Clothing Store. She then started and ran a successful property management business for many years. In 1978 she married the love of her life, Hamer Walter. They enjoyed a happy life together, until Hamer's passing in1983. She entered retirement in the early 2000's. Melanie now joins Hamer in Heaven, along those who have preceded her in death, including her parents Blaz and Marilyn Scott, sister-in-law Judy (Ken) Scott and nephew Eddie Rish. She is survived by her brother Ken Scott, sisters Karla Rish and Sarah (Tom) Singer, brother-in-law Tom Singer, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other loving family members. Melanie enjoyed gardening, relaxing on her back patio, visiting with family and celebrating the holidays with her great-nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly by all who loved her. A viewing will be held on November 7th at 9:30 am at St Francis Church in Centerville, Ohio with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to a . On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019