1/1
MELANIE WHITTEN
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MELANIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITTEN, Melanie Ann Melanie Ann Whitten, 50, of Springfield, passed away July 28, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1970, in Springfield, the daughter of Raymond and Marcia (Burk) Newland Jr. Melanie loved to collect model Volkswagen Vans and any items decorated with a peace sign. She was a graduate of Sinclair Community College and had been employed at Speedway as a fuel accountant. Survivors include her mother, Marcia Newland; her devoted husband, Thomas A. Whitten; one daughter, Tracy Hawkins; two grandchildren, Alex Gable and Hunter Hawkins; siblings, Angie (Shane) Cummings, Melissa (Eric) Schneider, Beatrice Newland, Helena Newland, Jacin Newland, Robert (Olivia) Newland, Raymond (Stephanie) Newland III and Jeffrey Newland; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Newland Jr.; a son, Howard Hawkins Jr.; grandfather, Raymond Newland S.; grandmother, Madeline VanHoose; and stepbrother, John Music Jr. A celebration of Melanie's life will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved