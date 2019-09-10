|
|
HINES, Melba 95, passed away September 5th, 2019. Preceded in death by loving husband Dewey married 67 years and sons Tony and Danny. Survived by children Priscilla "Patti" Forbes (Bob), Dwight Hines, Phil "Duke" Hines, Linda Schneider (John), Daughter-in-law Nancy (Tony's widow). Grandchildren Cindy (Brent), Danny (Nikki), Christine (Chris), John (Heather), Michael, Nikki (Brian), Alex, Doug (Jen), Lisa, BeBe. Great Grandchildren Nicholas, Pete, Justice, Andrew, Maia, Loukas, Owen, Chase, Bella, Brittany, Ashleigh, Cameron, Payton & Charlotte. Special niece Caroline (Wallace) and cousins Dot, Pat (Bill). She was a friend of First Lutheran Church and managed the monthly homeless lunch program for many years. She loved quilting, painting, gardening, cooking, traveling, playing Rummy and spending special times with her family. She was loved by all and we will greatly miss her. The Family extends great appreciation to "All" at Pristine/Beavercreek Health Center & (Wilmington Ave.) for Loving & Caring for our sweet mother "Miss Melba". The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12th from 11-12 and funeral services will be at noon at Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019