PEYTON, Melford Austin Age 79, of Trenton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Melford was born March 4, 1940 in Morgan County, KY to the late Herold and Mayme Peyton. Melford retired from the Middletown Police Department and the United States Air Force. He was in the 121st refueling wing unit as a Master Sargent. He was also a member of the American Legion, Hamilton Post 138, life time member of the VFW Post 3809 and the . Melford is survived by his wife, Patricia Sorrell Peyton; daughter, Rena (Todd) Morgan; step son, Tim Sorrell; step daughter, Beth (Bob) Landrum; eight grandchildren, Brittany (William Ray) Hall Jr., Ashley Macal, Marina Peyton, Rocky Peyton, Savannah Peyton, Abby Morgan, Rocky (Chelsea) Staton, Brad (Kayla) Sorrell; great grandchildren, Michael Holbrook, Mason and Emalyn Sorrell, Owen and Spencer Staton and brother, James Vernon (Pat) Peyton. Melford was preceded in death by his first wife, Genevieve Peyton and son Keith Austin Peyton. A visitation for Melford will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. A funeral service will occur at 1:00 PM also at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Collins officiating. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yankee Road First Church of God Building Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Peyton family.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 21, 2019