Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melford PEYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melford PEYTON


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melford PEYTON Obituary
PEYTON, Melford Austin Age 79, of Trenton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Melford was born March 4, 1940 in Morgan County, KY to the late Herold and Mayme Peyton. Melford retired from the Middletown Police Department and the United States Air Force. He was in the 121st refueling wing unit as a Master Sargent. He was also a member of the American Legion, Hamilton Post 138, life time member of the VFW Post 3809 and the DAV. Melford is survived by his wife, Patricia Sorrell Peyton; daughter, Rena (Todd) Morgan; step son, Tim Sorrell; step daughter, Beth (Bob) Landrum; eight grandchildren, Brittany (William Ray) Hall Jr., Ashley Macal, Marina Peyton, Rocky Peyton, Savannah Peyton, Abby Morgan, Rocky (Chelsea) Staton, Brad (Kayla) Sorrell; great grandchildren, Michael Holbrook, Mason and Emalyn Sorrell, Owen and Spencer Staton and brother, James Vernon (Pat) Peyton. Melford was preceded in death by his first wife, Genevieve Peyton and son Keith Austin Peyton. A visitation for Melford will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. A funeral service will occur at 1:00 PM also at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Collins officiating. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yankee Road First Church of God Building Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Peyton family.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now