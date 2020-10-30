1/1
Melinda BEMBRY
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEMBRY, Melinda Gene

Age 67 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Miami Valley

Hospital. She was born April 24, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dean and Sue Klase. Along with her

parents, she is preceded in death by sister, Theresa

McKowen and brother,

Michael Klase; nephew, Shane Ander. Melinda is survived

by her children, Damien

Schneider, Christa Colter and Nathan Bembry; grandchildren, Maraisha Colter, Corin Colter and Ava Bembry; great-grandson, Dante Long; siblings, Karen (Bill) Wiesel, Pamela Snyder and Deanna (Rick) McMurchy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Melinda was a gifted and talented artist who received many awards for her fine art. She volunteered for The United Way where she dedicated her time to help the mentally challenged. Melinda spent countless years of her life devoted to rescuing and caring for animals and wildlife. Family will receive friends, Monday,

November 2, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Newcomer

Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM. A gathering will take place

after the service from 6:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Visit her guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Memorial Gathering
06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved