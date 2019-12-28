|
|
DICKERSON, Melinda A. 71, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital - B North. She was born in Middletown on June 6, 1948 to parents, James and Joanne Dickerson. Melinda was a sales representative and part-owner of Dickerson Distributing. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, was involved with Arthur Murray Dance Studio, and was an avid golfer and former board member at Brown's Run County Club. Melinda is survived by her brother, Mike (Lisa) Dickerson; nieces & nephews, James (Savanna) Dickerson, Lauren Dickerson, Andrew Dickerson, Johanna (Martin) McCoy, Jared Dickerson & Jesse Dickerson; great nieces & great nephews, Max, Nash, Allyra, Madison, Kennedy & Noah; as well as many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jenny Dickerson. She was also preceded in death by her beloved cocker spaniel, Mikey. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main Street, Suite Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 28, 2019