More Obituaries for Melinda GURNICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melinda GURNICK

Melinda GURNICK Obituary
GURNICK, Melinda Jane Born 3/9/67, Melinda passed away suddenly on 2/6/20 at Miami Valley Hospital. Survived by son Benjamin Robertson and siblings Lisa Sweeney (Tom), Amy Doddridge (Rob), and John Gurnick (Janell, Isabella and Max). Melinda was preceded in death by her brother Christopher and parents Robert and Sandra Gurnick. Melinda was a kind and thoughtful mother that loved teaching children. She spent her career as a Montessori teacher and took great pride and interest in every student she had. She was a devoted, loving sibling and close friend to many inside and outside her teaching circles. Celebration of Life memorial mass at 11 AM on Saturday, March 7, at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, Ohio. Melinda's memory can be honored with a donation to Benjamin's education fund at Huntington Bank: Lisa Gurnick Sweeney/Benjamin W. Robertson, custodial account #02658223415
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020
