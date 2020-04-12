|
|
HENSON, Melinda S. Age 62, of Springfield, passed away on April 8, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1957 to Homer and Janice (Rix) Henson. Melinda loved her family, photography and family history. Survivors include her mother, Janice; brothers, Keith and Chris; sister, Lori, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2020