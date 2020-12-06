1/
Melissa BLACKBURN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKBURN (Bradburn), Melissa Antionette

57, passed peacefully in her home on November 30, 2020. Born in Xenia, OH, to Edward (deceased) and Helen Bradburn on November 7, 1963, she was a survivor of the '74 tornado and a graduate of Carroll High School. She retired from the Springfield Post Office in 2019. She loved her grandkids and loved having frequent "sleepovers at Bebe's House." She

created many pieces of art in her stained-glass studio, and loved to crochet, donating hundreds of hats, scarves, and blankets to various shelters and organizations. She was an avid gardener and has won "Home of the Week" honors twice. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Tim; her

sisters, Samantha and Angela; her children, Amanda (Jones) Raisch and Ben Jones; and grandchildren, Mackenzee,

Madison, Scarlet, and Elijah. In lieu of flowers, we would

prefer donations be made in her name to Hospice of Dayton. A private celebration of her life will be had at her home in the near future. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved