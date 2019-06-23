Home

Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services
3740 Del Prado Blvd S
Cape Coral, FL 33904
(239) 542-3161
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church,
27 S. Wittenberg Ave
Melissa HALL


1966 - 2019 Obituary
Melissa HALL Obituary
HALL (Allen), Melissa Dawn 53, of Cape Coral, Florida, died unexpectedly on June 6, 2019 in Lee Memorial Hospital in Ft. Myers, Florida. She was born on February 3, 1966 in Springfield, Ohio to Richard and Sue Allen and graduated from Northeastern High School in 1985. In addition to her parents, Melissa is survived by her husband, Elza Hall; three children, Christopher (Lauren) Klarich, Katie (Sean) Hartman and Makana Wilson; one step-daughter, Alisha (Johnny) Lemen; grandchildren, Beau, Mason, Mariah, Michael and Lucas; step-grandchildren, Logan, Dillon and Alivia; two sisters, Lisa Allen (Wes) Raber and Teresa Allen (Rob) Mosier; sister-in-law, Tammy Duncan; and brother-in-law, Ricky Duncan. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Seymour and Opal Truitt; and paternal grandparents, Charles and Doris Allen. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 27 S. Wittenberg Ave., from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. If you wish to make a donation in Melissa's honor, the family request that you contribute to https://oceanconservancy.org/donate/honor-memorial-giving and the select "Give in Memory." Or you can mail a check to: Ocean Conservancy, Attn: Annie Wilcosky, 1300 19th St., NW, 8th Floor, Washington, DC 20036.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 23, 2019
