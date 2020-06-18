Melissa McINTOSH

McINTOSH, Melissa Ann Age 51, of Middletown, passed away peacefully in her home on June 10th. Melissa was a long-time manager of Dad's Family Restaurant where she cultivated a second family. She knew her customers' names and orders by heart and was a favorite of the many guests who came through the doors. To the employees she was a friend and a second mother. The teens that worked with her became her kids, and to them, she was known as "Sissa". She loved serving others and was equally loved by those she encountered. Her beautiful smile was contagious. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Margaret McIntosh and sisters, Aretta McIntosh and Amanda Kay Penwell. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Hatchery, Jacqueline McQuitth and Mark, John, Tony and Mike McIntosh; Nieces, Ricki Clifton and Sammie Jo; nephews, Jason Lykins, and Jerry Lee Lykins; dear friends, Diana and Ken Duh and Mindy Leen, and godchildren, Katrina Smith, Sabrina Cox, Justin and Jason Duh (and children) and many adopted "kids" from Dad's Restaurant. A private memorial will be held. Please email GemCitySabrina@gmail.com for more information. In lieu of flowers or donations, her family and friends ask that you patronize your favorite locally-owned restaurant and tip extra in honor of Melissa.



