PENDLETON, Melissa Ann Age 47 of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2019. Missy worked at the Dayton Daily News beginning as an editorial assistant and worked her way up to page designer/copy editor and 24 years of service. She currently was working at Caterpillar in Clayton. Missy was a graduate of Northmont High School Class of 1989. She loved listening to Vince Gill, and chasing her boys around. They were the world to her, and she could always be found cheering at their sporting events. She was a devoted mother, loving wife and beloved daughter and sister. She will be truly missed. Missy is survived by her husband: Marc F. Pendleton, sons: Christian and Aidan Pendleton, mother: Betty (Moore) Bowman, father and step-mother: Robert (Marilyn) Bowman, siblings: Mark (Michelle) Bowman, Denise (Jim) Corbett, John (Stacie) Bowman, Brian Bowman, mother-in-law: Peggy Pendleton, many nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law: Theodore Pendleton. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Interment will follow the service at Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary