Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa PENDLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa PENDLETON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melissa PENDLETON Obituary
PENDLETON, Melissa Ann Age 47 of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2019. Missy worked at the Dayton Daily News beginning as an editorial assistant and worked her way up to page designer/copy editor and 24 years of service. She currently was working at Caterpillar in Clayton. Missy was a graduate of Northmont High School Class of 1989. She loved listening to Vince Gill, and chasing her boys around. They were the world to her, and she could always be found cheering at their sporting events. She was a devoted mother, loving wife and beloved daughter and sister. She will be truly missed. Missy is survived by her husband: Marc F. Pendleton, sons: Christian and Aidan Pendleton, mother: Betty (Moore) Bowman, father and step-mother: Robert (Marilyn) Bowman, siblings: Mark (Michelle) Bowman, Denise (Jim) Corbett, John (Stacie) Bowman, Brian Bowman, mother-in-law: Peggy Pendleton, many nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law: Theodore Pendleton. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Interment will follow the service at Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now