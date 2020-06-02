RUMP, Melissa L. Age 47, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2020, in Newnan, Georgia. She was born June 10, 1972, in Springfield, Ohio. Melissa graduated in 1991, from Urbana High School. She married Tony Rump in June of 1998, and had two daughters, Bailey Rump (22) and Megan Rump (17), both born in Springfield Ohio. After leaving Springfield in 2014, Melissa and family relocated to Newnan, Georgia where she enjoyed her job at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Her other loves were, going to the beach, her basset-hounds and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes play football. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Tony Rump, her daughters Bailey Rump and Megan Rump, her parents Dennis and Rita Shaffner, step-mother Victoria (Harlow) Litton, brother Shawn Shaffner and significant other Melissa Moiser, sister and brother-in-law Misty and Jason Hilkerbaumer and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Those who loved Melissa are invited to celebrate her life at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St, Newnan, GA 30263 on June 1st, 2020. Visitation will start at noon, with a service to celebrate her life at 2:00 pm, in the chapel. Burial services will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Newnan GA. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mckoon.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.