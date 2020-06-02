Melissa RUMP
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUMP, Melissa L. Age 47, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2020, in Newnan, Georgia. She was born June 10, 1972, in Springfield, Ohio. Melissa graduated in 1991, from Urbana High School. She married Tony Rump in June of 1998, and had two daughters, Bailey Rump (22) and Megan Rump (17), both born in Springfield Ohio. After leaving Springfield in 2014, Melissa and family relocated to Newnan, Georgia where she enjoyed her job at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Her other loves were, going to the beach, her basset-hounds and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes play football. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Tony Rump, her daughters Bailey Rump and Megan Rump, her parents Dennis and Rita Shaffner, step-mother Victoria (Harlow) Litton, brother Shawn Shaffner and significant other Melissa Moiser, sister and brother-in-law Misty and Jason Hilkerbaumer and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Those who loved Melissa are invited to celebrate her life at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson St, Newnan, GA 30263 on June 1st, 2020. Visitation will start at noon, with a service to celebrate her life at 2:00 pm, in the chapel. Burial services will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Newnan GA. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mckoon.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved