WHITTAKER, Melissa 50, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Melissa was born on October 13, 1968 in Kettering, Ohio. She graduated from Fairmont High School, class of 1986 and continued on to receive a degree in Health Administration from Ohio University. Melissa is survived by her husband of 23 years, Eric Whittaker, and three beautiful daughters, Emily, Hannah, and Sarah. She is also survived by her father, Jerry (Janet) Kinskey, and mother, Marilyn (Robert) Peace. Melissa was known for her free-spirit, her infectious laugh, and her compassion for others. A private memorial will be held for the family at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019