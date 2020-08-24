1/1
Melvena GABBARD
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GABBARD, Melvena Melvena Gabbard, age 72, of New Miami, passed away at Christ Hospital on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 24,1947, the daughter of Melvin and Lorine (McDaniel) Cox. Melvena was employed as a drum operator for Champion Paper Company for thirty years, retiring in 2003. Melvena enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and on her porch swing. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who is survived by her three children, Paula (Robert) Anderson, Kenny (Melinda) Gabbard, and Shane (Dianna) Gabbard; one brother, David (Sherry) Cox; five grandchildren, Morgan Benge, Jon (Kimberly) Brandenburg, Dustin Burton, Justin (Angie) Burton, and Kenny (Alecia) Gabbard; nine great-grandchildren, Gavin, Rylee, Makenna, Clayton, Alaina, Brody, Chandler, Harrison, and Brooks; a special niece, Stephanie Cox-Brandenburg; four nephews, David (Janette), Josh (Nicole), Brad, and Michael Shane; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be held at New Miami Wesleyan Church, 67 Elliott Ave, Hamilton, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM with Rev. Roger Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Miami Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Burial
Hickory Flat Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved