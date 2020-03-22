|
DAVIDSON, Melvia Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born in Fairfield, Ohio the daughter of Melvin and Elveda (Coffey) Kidd. Melvia was a devoted and loving wife to the late Phil Davidson for 61 years. She cherished her family and faith. Melvia was employed by Fort Hamilton Hospital for 28 years before retiring in 1995. She is survived by her children Phyllis Davidson, Karla (David) Kent, Philip (Angie) Davidson, Elveda (Geoffrey) Pitts, and Jeffrey (Michelle) Davidson; grandchildren, Michael (Tara) Kent, Marianne (Bryan) Adams, Ryan (Amanda) Riethmaier, Geramy Pitts, Evalyn and Kadie Davidson, Bradley and Kaylah Davidson, Robert Lipps, Ashlynn (Aaron) Martin, Jeffrey, Abigail and Nathan Davidson; great grandchildren Emma, Ethan, Ella, Elaina, Jacob, Lila, Pippa, Elizabeth, Ava, Esme, Iyla, Emmie, and Kyra; siblings, James (Rebecca) Kidd, Patricia (Thomas) Settle, Nelly Delph and Daniel Kidd; many nieces, nephews, and two devoted friends Martha McQueen and Debbie Crawford. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phil Davidson; daughter, Marshella Davidson; great granddaughter, Everly Jade Davidson; her parents; and six siblings. Due to the current situation, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all her doctors and nurses, Stay Well Home Health Care, and for all the care and support given to her. Donations may be sent in Memory of Melvia Davidson to the Christ Commission Temple, P.O. Box 58, Camden, OH 45311. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2020