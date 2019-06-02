BUCK, Melvin L. 88, of Springfield, passed away May 30, 2019. Melvin was born on February 2, 1931 in Midland, Michigan the son of Walter T. and Katherine (Holzinger) Tomlinson. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and had been employed as an Aerospace Engineer for WPAFB for 35 years before retiring in 1990. Melvin was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, President of the Holy Trinity Conference of St. Vincent de Paul Society and a member of the Knights of Columbus #624. Melvin will be fondly remembered for his quiet demeanor, warm grin, compassionate spirit and his readiness to always help anyone in need. Survivors include five children, Brian Buck, Pamela (Scott) Saxon, Melissa (Thomas) Catania, Dennis (Terri) Buck and Mark Buck; nine grandchildren; and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Marion, in 2016. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph on Monday at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass in the church. Vincentian Prayers will begin at 8:50 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary