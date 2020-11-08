1/
Melvin HUTCHISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUTCHISON, Melvin D.

Melvin D. Hutchison (Miamisburg, OH) passed away on Friday, October 30. He is survived by his wife Terry (Fuller), his two sons, David (Marie) of New Lebanon, OH, and Mark (Marcey) of Farmersville, OH; grandchildren Brittany, Michael, Jonathon, Quinn and Kellen; and great-grandchildren Parker, Elena, Brayden, Piper, Isaiah, Eden, and Josiah. Mel graduated from Centerville High School and retired from Delphi.

(He worked at NCR, GM, Delco, and Delphi.) Mel loved all of his children, grandchildren and brothers/sisters-in-law. He also loved his dog Tootsie! He had many friends who will surely miss his joy for life and laugh as he missed theirs. Mel loved to fish, going to the beach, and traveling with his wife and their friends. As a result of the current times there will be no public service, but please remember the great times that you

enjoyed with Mel as that is the best remembrance and his wishes.

To share a memory of Mel or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved