MARTIN, Melvin 86 of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019. He was born in Pageton, WV on December 24, 1932 the son of the late Charlie and Hazel (David) Martin. Melvin was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korean War and after 31 years retired from Western States Machine Company. Melvin is survived by his children, Margaret "Peggie" (Dallas) Harrison, James Martin and Richard (Nancy) Greene; six grandchildren, Dustin and Dylan Harrison, L.J. (Ashley) and Chris Martin and Steve and Brandon Greene; five great grandchildren, Conner, Jack, Kylynn, Christopher and Daniel Martin, siblings, Mildred Martin and Agnes Mendolera. He was also preceded by his wife Ruby (Morris) Martin; son Thomas DeWayne Greene; great grandchild Cameron Martin and three sisters, Betty Faust, Elizabeth Martin and Shirley Martin. Funeral ceremony will be held at 1pm on Monday June 3, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held prior to services from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to SW Regional Office 2808 Reading Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2019