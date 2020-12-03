1/1
Melvin MARTIN
1936 - 2020
MARTIN, Melvin Boyd

Age 84, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Mel was born on March 12, 1936, in Middlesboro, KY, to the late Curtis & Martha (Daniel) Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary A. Martin. Mel is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Robert Perkins) Weikert and Kim (Mike Shell) Misner; sons, Curt (Karla) Martin and Butch (Tanya) Martin; grandchildren, Cassidy (Destiny) Weikert, Krystle (Santiago) Castro, Steven (Danielle) Isaac, Samantha (Randy Graham) Garretson, Neely (Russell) Heil, Blake Martin, Jennifer (Jeremy) Anderson and Emily (Stephen) Kearney; 20 great-grandchildren; brother,

Elmer (Jenette) Martin and many other relatives and friends. Mel was a loving and caring person, who will be missed by many. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 10-11 am at Newcomer Funeral Home South Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439). The service will follow at 11 am. Mel will be laid to rest next to his wife at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2020.
