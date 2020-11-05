1/1
Melvin SALYER
1938 - 2020
SALYER, Melvin McKinley


Melvin McKinley Salyer, age 82 of Springfield, OH, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1938, in London, OH, to the late James Martin and Alma Irene (Canter) Salyer. Melvin is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his sister, Ethel Cartwright, nephews; Jeffrey (Janelle) Smith and Brian (Christina) Smith, grand-nieces; Lily Grace Smith and Olivia Faith Smith, and numerous cousins. Melvin was a nurse tech at Community Hospital. He was also a longtime member of Maiden Lane Church of God.

Melvin will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Maiden Lane Church of God in Melvin's honor. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:30AM at Glen Haven Memorial

Gardens in New Carlisle. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
