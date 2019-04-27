|
SCHAENGOLD, Melvin W. (WWII VET) Age 96, formerly of Hamilton, OH, passed away April 25, 2019, beloved husband of the late Joan B. Schaengold, devoted father of Susan (Robert) Davidson & Mark (Judy) Schaengold, dear brother of the late Aileen Wolf & Dr. Richard Schaengold, loving grandfather of Rachel (Joshua) Wojnilower, Jessica (Alex) Rosenberg, Caroline Davidson & Jeffrey Davidson, great grandfather of Max & Mia Wojnilower. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249, Sunday April 28, 1:00 P.M, with family visitation beginning at 12:30 PM. Entombment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on the family, Sunday evening only, 6:30 PM-8:00 PM at The Kenwood, 16th floor, 5435 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 27, 2019