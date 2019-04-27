Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
The Kenwood
16th floor, 5435 Kenwood Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin SCHAENGOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin SCHAENGOLD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin SCHAENGOLD Obituary
SCHAENGOLD, Melvin W. (WWII VET) Age 96, formerly of Hamilton, OH, passed away April 25, 2019, beloved husband of the late Joan B. Schaengold, devoted father of Susan (Robert) Davidson & Mark (Judy) Schaengold, dear brother of the late Aileen Wolf & Dr. Richard Schaengold, loving grandfather of Rachel (Joshua) Wojnilower, Jessica (Alex) Rosenberg, Caroline Davidson & Jeffrey Davidson, great grandfather of Max & Mia Wojnilower. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249, Sunday April 28, 1:00 P.M, with family visitation beginning at 12:30 PM. Entombment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on the family, Sunday evening only, 6:30 PM-8:00 PM at The Kenwood, 16th floor, 5435 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now