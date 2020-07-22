SIMPSON, Melvin Clarence Age 86, of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on February 6, 1934, in Richmond, KY, the son of the late Bailey and Arah (Robinson) Simpson. On July 14, 1979, Melvin married his wife, Yvonne Faye Hurd, and she preceded him in death on August 10, 2005. He was a US Army veteran, a former member of West Side Baptist Church, a member of the Hugh L. Bates Lodge No. 686 F&AM, and had previously been employed with Champion Papers for 43 years as a Lab Technician. Melvin is survived by his children, Debra Jean (Ray) Witte, Robert Bailey (Kathryn) Simpson, Steven Craig (Maryann) Simpson, Michael Winston (Sandra) Simpson, and Catherine Michelle (Michael) Heinrich; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Charles Ellis Simpson, Ronald Dean (Patricia) Simpson, and Glenda Sue (Ellis) Hughes. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Benjamin Robert Simpson; and siblings, Alice Jean Simpson and James Albert Simpson. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 10 am until 11 am at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service with Masonic Services will begin at 11am on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Henderson officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Collinsville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com