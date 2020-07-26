Melvin TAGGART

TAGGART, Melvin Cecil Age 91, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 14, 1928, in Hanover Township, Butler County, OH to Gordon Blaine and Mildred Helen (Sweney) Taggart. He served our country in the US Army during the Korean War with an Honorable Discharge. Melvin was a Production Supervisor at Champion Paper Company International for 40 years. He was a dedicated member of Trenton Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene and was a member of the Middletown American Legion Post #218. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fishing. Melvin and his wife Aretta loved to dance and volunteered at the Butler County Board of Elections. Melvin is survived by his children, Dan (Cindy) Taggart, Bill Taggart and Beth Callahan, Becky (Rick) Baker, Doug Taggart and Loralee McIntosh; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank Taggart and Tim (Jeanie) Taggart. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years whom passed away July 3, 2020, Aretta Taggart; his parents; brothers, Robert, Arthur, and Gordon Taggart Jr.; sisters, Florence and Laverne. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com