MORGAN, Memory J. Age 68 of Dayton, died Thursday, March 07, 2019. She was a 1968 graduate of Meadowdale High School. Preceded in death by her parents Paul T. and Rita Stewart, step-father Chris Davis. Survived by her husband of 44 years William "Bill" Morgan, 2 daughters Margaret "Maggie" Elizabeth (Christopher) Loar, Amy Jo Morgan-Liles, son Patrick (Shonda) Enright, 5 grandchildren Anna and Andrew, Serena, Samantha and Cameron, great grandson Alek, sister Linda (Terry) Springer and brother Brad Stewart, sister-in-law Linda Mason, best friends Janet Douglas and Jan Puls and numerous family and friends. Services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10th, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019
