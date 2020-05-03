|
McFADDEN, Mendel 91 of Hamilton Ohio died suddenly at home, April 30th 2020. Mendel was born October 19, 1928 in London Kentucky, the eldest son of Potter and Maggie (Benge) McFadden. Mendel was married to Kathleen (Parsley) McFadden also of London in 1949 until her death in 2017. He is survived by his two beloved sons, Dennis and Robert. He and Kathleen moved to Hamilton Ohio where he was employed by General Motors in Fairfield Ohio from 1949 until he retired in 1980. Always ambitious, he immediately began a personal over the road trucking business that lasted until 2002. Mendel loved to be busy and loved laughter and friends. He was a member of the UAW regularly attending meetings. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge of Middletown Ohio, and a member of the George Washington Masonic Lodge in Hamilton Ohio. Mendel will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45013.
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020