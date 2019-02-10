Home

JACKSON, Merdis Elaine Was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 17, 1949 to Willie and Karetha Jackson. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1968. She lived in Dayton her entire life and worked at Wright Patt AFB, for a while. Merdis gave her life to Christ at an early age at Zion Hill M.B.C. She was a member at Mt. Enon M.B.C. She is succeeded in death by her parents, her brothers: Gary and Lloyd Jackson, sister Nadine Jackson, nephew Issac Ellington, Jr., and niece, Loretta Lenn. She leaves to mourn, her sisters: Willa Frost, Barbara Wilkes, Annette Ellington, and Joyce Brown. Nieces: Martinique Brown, Karetha Burns, Alexis Jackson, Aretha Jones (Nate), Lalita Lenn, Kathleen Rome (Wendell), Irene Springer, and Dorthula Tillery (Lamont). Nephews: Ruben Brown, III, Andre Ellington, David Ellington, Michael Ellington, Stevon Ellington, Daniel Gaines (Jacqueline), Nathaniel Gaines (Takenya), Reginald Jackson, Willie Jackson, Leonard Lenn, and Felix Thomas, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019
