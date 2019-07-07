|
|
RAINEY, Meredith Ann Born December 13, 1944 in Greenwich, Connecticut to the late William Edward and Gertrude (Hudson) Fincher, passed away June 28, 2019. Meredith received her degree from Wilberforce University and was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Meredith worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance and retired from Sinclair Community College after 25 years as a Business Counselor. She was an avid tennis player who loved spending time outdoors. Meredith is survived by her daughter, Kierston Rainey and son, Colin Rainey, both of Dayton; sister, Gertrude Davis, Stamford, CT; brother, Kenny Fincher, Spring Valley, NY. NO SERVICE. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019