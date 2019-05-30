Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Meredith Ward Obituary
WARD, Meredith V. A lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio until the final year of his life, passed away May 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, Vera Elizabeth Miller; father, Morgan Ward Sr.; brothers, Donald Ward and Morgan Ward, Jr.; first wife, Bobbie Jean Ward; son, Stephen Meredith Ward. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dorothy (Howard) Ward; sons, Kevin D. Ward (Preetarndas), Robert L. Ward (Lynne), Christopher D. Ward (Sonji); sister, Phyllis Sanders; brother, Michael Ward; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019
